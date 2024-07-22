Poor facing heat of power tariff hike, says O Panneerselvam

MADURAI: The increase in electricity tariff by the ruling DMK at frequent intervals has left people in all walks of life to shoulder the financial burden. It will certainly affect all the people in Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, ousted AIADMK leader, said in Madurai on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at Madurai airport, Panneerselvam appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin, whose party DMK is a key ally of INDIA bloc, to use his power and influence to pressurise the Karnataka government to bring Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Recalling the administration led by J Jayalalithaa, former CM and AIADMK supremo, he said she fought and won a legal battle in the Supreme Court over Cauvery row. Therefore, the state should be committed to implementing the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Further responding to a query on CM Stalin’s inspection of Amma canteen in Chennai, OPS said Amma canteens were closed at many places after the DMK came to power. Not only AMMA canteens, all welfare schemes implemented by Jayalalithaa were stopped by the ruling DMK. It has earned the wrath of people and it’s certain that the government would feel the brunt of voter anger in the next election. On the expectations of Union Budget 2024, the former state finance minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi aspired India to become economically self-reliant in the next 10 years and hence the upcoming budget would be projected to achieve this milestone.