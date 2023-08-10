Poor facilities take toll on Katpadi PU school strength

VELLORE: The Katpadi Panchayat Union Primary School at Kangeyanallur that had over 500 students on rolls four years ago has dwindled to less than 200 at present reportedly due to lack of facilities and poor quality of food offered under the noon meal scheme.

Parents, residents and councillors, who visited the school on Tuesday, bemoaned the fact that the institution lacked basic facilities. One parent said, “There are no proper toilets and hence children have to be taken home if they face any health issues. While the noon meals served is also not palatable, there is provision for a lunch hall too.”

Responding to the allegations, school head Leema said that no one was appointed to clean toilets despite repeated requests to both the CEO and the Katpadi panchayat union office. “Hence we do the cleaning ourselves,” she added.

Councillor K Ramesh replying to the charges said, “The school is still under the control of the Katpadi PU and has not been handed over to the Vellore Corporation. Hence the PU is responsible for the cleanliness of the school.

”Ramesh told DT Next that he informed Katpadi PU chairman Velmurugan about the issues in the school. “He promised to look into the grievances. However, the decrepit and unclean toilets have been causing health problems to students, who are forced to be taken home by their parents,” Ramesh added. “Though the school has seven teachers, no one is willing to take responsibility regarding cleanliness. Two days ago, the noon meal food was so bad that it was unfit for consumption,” he said.