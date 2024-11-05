Poondi reservoir receives 1 TMC of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Poondi reservoir in Chennai has received 1 TMC of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh so far.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) official stated that the city reservoir will receive water from Kandeluru dam until November, and based on availability and monsoon spells in Chennai, the discharge level will further increase.

On September 18, the Andhra Pradesh government released 1,400 cusecs of Krishna water from Kandeluru dam. At least 365 cusecs water reached Poondi reservoir and it was gradually released. Later, due to intense monsoon spells, the water discharge was slightly reduced to Chennai.Kandeluru dam

"At present, Poondi reservoir receives 270 cusecs of Krishna water and we have received 1 TMC water so far. The neighbouring state has agreed to release Krishna water till the end of the month. Based on the northeast monsoon rainfall in the capital city and their water storage in the reservoir, we will further request to increase the water discharge or stop if required, " said a senior WRD official.

As per the agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh government, the neighbouring states should provide 8 TMC of Krishna water in the first spell (July to October). However, due to insufficient rainfall in Kandeluru Dam the AP government delayed releasing the Krishna water to TN in July.

"We might receive 2 TMC of Krishna water for the first spell, as the city is expecting to witness intense spells during the monsoon season. At present, the city reservoirs have 6 TMC of water storage and will increase further in the upcoming rainy days," said the official.