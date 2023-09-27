Poondi reservoir increased water discharge to 2,500 cusecs

CHENNAI: The quantum of water discharged from the Poondi reservoir has increased to 2,500 cusecs from 1,000 cusecs on Wednesday. The Water Resources Department (WRD) for the first time released water from the reservoir before the onset of northeast monsoon.

On Monday, the reservoir received 1,500 cusecs following the intense rainfall in the city and suburbs. As the water storage reached a maximum of 34 feet. The department released 1,000 cusecs of water that flow through the check dams constructed in Kosasthalaiyar River and reach the sea.

“The water inflow increased to 3,000 cusecs from Krishna water and rainwater in the catchment area on Wednesday morning. Around 9 am the water outflow increased to 2,500 cusecs. Usually, during the northeast monsoon the water would be discharged from the reservoir, this is the first time shutters open before October,” said a senior WRD official.

The department released water to prevent inundation in low-lying areas during intense rainfall in the northeast monsoon season. The WRD official mentioned that after the desilting work in the Poondi reservoir, they have stored additional water in the dam. Also, the sluice gate damaged three years ago has been renovated ahead of monsoon.

“The outflow of water would be gradually increased based on the inflow in the reservoir catchment area in the coming days. Though the water is discharged before the monsoon, the reservoir would have enough capacity to store the water during heavy rainfall. And there won’t be an impact on the low-lying areas near the reservoir. Additionally, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs get an inflow of 380 cusecs and 250 cusecs water respectively from Poondi reservoir,” added the official.