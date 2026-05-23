Poonamallee logs 42.3°C on May 23; rains likely to cool north interior TN

Meanwhile, temperatures across the KTCC region and Vellore belt could dip by 1-2°C today, potentially keeping many areas below the 40°C mark for the day, John noted. Several areas in Chennai and the suburbs woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds today. There was also a dust storm at Marina Beach earlier today.

Additionally, rainfall is expected over parts of north interior Tamil Nadu, providing a temporary respite from the prevailing heat across Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm activity is likely to become more widespread on Saturday, with favourable conditions for rain across several districts of the State, weather enthusiasts noted.

Weather observers are closely monitoring the situation, as the anticipated rainfall could.