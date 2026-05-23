Poonamallee logs 42.3°C on May 23; rains likely to cool north interior TN

CHENNAI: Several parts of the Chennai-Tiruvallur-Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu (KTCC) region and neighbouring Vellore district continued to experience intense heat on Friday (May 22) with multiple weather stations recording temperatures above 40°C.
According to weather data shared by weather blogger Pradeep John who runs the 'Tamil Nadu Weatherman' social media handle, Vellore was the hottest among official observatories at 41.3°C, followed by Meenambakkam in Chennai at 40.8°C.
Among Automatic Weather Stations, Poonamallee recorded the highest temperature at 42.3°C. Other hotspots included Periyapalayam (41.7°C), Tirur (41.5°C), Tambaram (41.5°C), Avadi (40.9°C), Kelambakkam (40.7°C), Kancheepuram (40.6°C), RK Pet (40.4°C), Walajabad (40.4°C) and Thiruverkadu (40.2°C).
Meanwhile, temperatures across the KTCC region and Vellore belt could dip by 1-2°C today, potentially keeping many areas below the 40°C mark for the day, John noted. Several areas in Chennai and the suburbs woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds today. There was also a dust storm at Marina Beach earlier today.
Additionally, rainfall is expected over parts of north interior Tamil Nadu, providing a temporary respite from the prevailing heat across Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm activity is likely to become more widespread on Saturday, with favourable conditions for rain across several districts of the State, weather enthusiasts noted.
Weather observers are closely monitoring the situation, as the anticipated rainfall could.