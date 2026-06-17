Ponraj’s FIR quash plea hearing on June 17

He alleged that members and supporters of TVK had orchestrated a social media campaign against him, resulting in more than 500 threatening phone calls, abusive WhatsApp messages, and hostile social media posts directed at him and his family members from March 26, 2026 onwards.

He further claimed that he had received death threats and warnings of attempts on his life and that he continues to face serious threats to his life and property.

Maintaining that the allegations against him are false, fabricated, and politically motivated, Ponraj sought to quash the FIR and stay all further proceedings arising out of the case.