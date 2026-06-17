Ponraj’s FIR quash plea hearing on June 17

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned to June 17 (Wednesday) the hearing on a petition filed by political commentator Ponraj seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women supporters of TVK during a YouTube interview.
The quash petition filed by Ponraj came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court, After hearing the matter, the judge adjourned the case to June 17.
In his petition, Ponraj contended that he had not made any derogatory remarks against any particular woman during the interview in question.
He alleged that members and supporters of TVK had orchestrated a social media campaign against him, resulting in more than 500 threatening phone calls, abusive WhatsApp messages, and hostile social media posts directed at him and his family members from March 26, 2026 onwards.
He further claimed that he had received death threats and warnings of attempts on his life and that he continues to face serious threats to his life and property.
Maintaining that the allegations against him are false, fabricated, and politically motivated, Ponraj sought to quash the FIR and stay all further proceedings arising out of the case.
The case arose from an interview Ponraj gave to a YouTube channel on March 27, 2026. During the interview, he was alleged to have made highly derogatory remarks against women supporters of TVK while responding to a question regarding the conduct of certain members of the party's women's wing on social media. Following the remarks, Minister for Energy Resources and Law R Nirmalkumar lodged a complaint.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Ponraj under Sections 79 and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. TVK president and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had also condemned the remarks and called for action against him.