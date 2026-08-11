Ponnar-Shankar temple in Dindigul where annual mutton feast is open only for men

CHENNAI: A centuries-old tradition of a men-only festival featuring mutton curry and rice balls was observed at the Ponnar Shankar Swamy Temple at Pathasirukudi near Natham in Dindigul district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The annual festival began at midnight, drawing more than 10,000 male devotees from surrounding villages, including Natham, Kuttupatti, Pathasirukudi, Kumarapatti, Pudur, Kuttur and Mambatti.
As part of the tradition, devotees donated 101 goats as offerings to the deity. Following the midnight rituals, young men gathered to skin and clean the goats, after which the meat was cooked in large vessels as part of the community feast.
The festival is traditionally attended exclusively by men, who participate in the rituals and feast as part of their religious observance and to fulfil their vows.
After the customary rituals, rice balls were prepared and offered to Ponnar Shankar Swamy. In a unique practice associated with the temple, the lights inside the sanctum sanctorum were switched off following the offering.
The rice balls were then tossed upwards towards the sky as part of the unusual ritual.
Following the ceremony, the food prepared for the occasion was served to the participating devotees. Men who had gathered for the festival were served rice balls and mutton curry on banana leaves.
The annual gathering, marked by its distinctive rituals and community feast, continues to draw thousands of devotees from villages in and around Natham.