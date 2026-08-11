Ponnar-Shankar temple in Dindigul where annual mutton feast is open only for men

Rice balls and mutton curry

After the customary rituals, rice balls were prepared and offered to Ponnar Shankar Swamy. In a unique practice associated with the temple, the lights inside the sanctum sanctorum were switched off following the offering.

The rice balls were then tossed upwards towards the sky as part of the unusual ritual.

Following the ceremony, the food prepared for the occasion was served to the participating devotees. Men who had gathered for the festival were served rice balls and mutton curry on banana leaves.

The annual gathering, marked by its distinctive rituals and community feast, continues to draw thousands of devotees from villages in and around Natham.