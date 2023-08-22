Ponmudy's money laundering case adjourned to August 29

CHENNAI: The Villupuram District Court has adjourned the hearing of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy's money laundering case to August 29 as his son Gautham Sigamani did not appear in today's hearing.

State police FIR and charge sheet alleging irregularities was filed against minister Ponmudy and seven others in the year 2012 for allegedly incurring a loss of Rs 28.36 crores for the state exchequer during Ponmudy's tenure as the State mining and minerals Minister in the previous DMK government (between 2007 and 2011).

The minister is accused of obtaining mining/quarry licences for his son and other family members and the licencees are alleged to have quarried red sand beyond the permissible limit.

Of the eight accused, Loganathan has passed away due to illness, hence seven were summoned for a hearing. Since Gautham Sigamani did not appear, the hearing was adjourned to August 29.

