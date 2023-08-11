Ponmudy row: Annamalai thanks Justice Anand Venkatesh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Friday thanked Justice Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court for taking suo-motu revision of an acquittal of State Minister K Ponmudy in a DA case.

“On behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party, I thank Justice Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court for taking suo-motu revision of an acquittal and indicating how a few in power stage managed a judgement without following due procedure to favour State Minister K Ponmudy while acquitted him of the amassment of disproportionate assets case. The learned judge pointed out that the Villupuram judge was not only allowed special sittings on the case but also was restrained from proceeding with the trial and the case was subsequently transferred to Vellore court,” Annamalai tweeted.

Further, the former IPS officer turned politician said that the Vellore judge marshalled the evidence of 172 witnesses and 381 documents and delivered a 226-page judgement within three days of the completion of the hearing.

“Incidentally, the Vellore judge also retired three days after delivering the judgement. The learned judge Anand Venkatesh noted in his judgement that this is ‘a shocking and calculated attempt to manipulate and subvert the criminal justice system’,” added Annamalai.

Subsequently the saffron party leader flagged off the recent acquittals of state ministers and said that state ministers Thangam Thennarasu, KKSSR Ramachandran, Geetha Jeevan and others were acquitted recently in DA cases and I wish that due cognisance is taken in these cases too and justice is delivered.