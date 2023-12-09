Ponmudy DA case: HC impleads Registrar-General

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court impleaded the Registrar-General in the suo motu criminal revision initiated against the discharge of Minister K Ponmudy from a disproportionate asset (DA) case.

The administrative side of the High Court had passed the order to transfer the DA case file from the Principal District Court, Villupuram, to the Principal District Court, Vellore, noted Justice G Jayachandran.

“Therefore, it is essential that the Registrar-General of the High Court of Madras is a necessary party for the proceedings,” the judge said and impleaded the Registrar-General in the suo motu initiation.

Also, considering the demand from Ponmudy and the other accused seeking to serve them the response filed by the judicial officer who passed the acquittal order, regarding the observations made in the initiation suo motu criminal revision, the court directed the registry to serve the response to them.

“Undoubtedly, the response should be made known to the accused so that effective submissions of defence can be put forth by them,” observed the judge.

Minister Ponmudy and his wife Visalatchi filed the application seeking to serve the response filed by the judicial officer and to implead the Registrar-General, as the transfer of the case file from one sessions division to another was done on the administrative side.

On August 10, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who held the portfolio for hearing cases against MP/MLAs, initiated the suo motu revision case against the discharge of Ponmudy, his wife, and other accused from the 2002 DA case.

Raising serious questions about the manner in which he was acquitted, the judge observed that the narrative revealed a "shocking and calculated attempt to manipulate and subvert the criminal justice system".