Ponmudy boycotts Periyar University convocation too

COIMBATORE: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy boycotted the convocation of Periyar University in Salem, which was attended by Governor RN Ravi on Friday.

The Minister had earlier boycotted the convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University on November 3 after Ravi refused to confer an honorary doctorate on the Communist leader and freedom fighter N Sankaraiah, who passed away recently.

Ponmudy, who is the Pro-Chancellor of state run institutions also, did not participate in the convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) on November 8. The invitation for the 22nd convocation of Periyar University had the name of the Minister as an attendee. Besides him, the 21 members of senate, DMK MLA R Rajendran and PMK MLA R Arul boycotted the event.

Mettur PMK MLA S Sadhasivam, who came to the convocation, also walked out midway. “As none of the MLAs participated, I am also boycotting the convocation,” he told reporters. The members of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) and the Association of University Teachers (AUT) also boycotted the convocation alleging that the university does not allow teachers from government and aided colleges to apply for the post of Registrar and Controller of Examinations. Interviews to fill up these posts were held recently. Besides them, the syndicate members also boycotted the convocation.

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi presided over the convocation, in which a total of 44,781 candidates were awarded degrees. Of them, 104 rank holders from undergraduate and postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges and university departments were awarded gold medals. Along with them, 153 Ph D awardees received their degrees in person.

In her address, G Aghila, Director of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy said students should re-discover education system towards becoming a knowledge-based economy.