Pongal unreserved specials to be operated between Tambaram and Tuticorin

CHENNAI: A Southern Railways press release said that unreserved special trains will be operated from Tambaram – Tuticorin - Tambaram Sectors to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Pongal Festival as detailed below:

Train No. 06001 Tambaram – Tuticorin Unreserved Special will leave Tambaram at 07.30 hrs on 14th January and 16th January and reach Tuticorin at 22.45 hrs, the same day (2 Services).

In return direction Train No. 06002 Tuticorin – Tambaram Unreserved Special will leave Tuticorin at 06.00 hrs on 15th January and 17th January and reach Tambaram at 20.30 hrs, the same day (2 Services).

Coach Composition will be of 22- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly).