Pongal time fleecing on as private omnibus operators charge astronomical fare

CHENNAI: In an attempt to fleece those travelling to their hometowns for the Pongal festival, omnibus operators have amped up the ticket fares for journeys on January 10, 11, 12 & 13.

The worst fare hike is the Rs 2,849 one for omnibuses plying from Chennai to Kanniyakumari. Those who paid Rs 1,050 previously have to now shell out Rs 3,899, said a Thanthi TV report.

Similarly, the ticket fare for omnibuses running from Chennai to Nellikuppam has been jacked up to Rs 2,000 from Rs 799.

The usual omnibus bus fare from Chennai to Madurai is Rs 640 but it has now been raised to 1,700.

On the other hand, the fare for omnibus trips between Chennai to Coimbatore has risen to Rs 2,470 from Rs 849, the report added.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that it would form 30 teams, each comprising three members, to monitor and take action against omnibus operators found guilty of levying higher fares, violating rules, and operating without proper permit during the Pongal festival.