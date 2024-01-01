Pongal spl: Co-optex offers 30% discount on new variants

CHENNAI: Ahead of Pongal festival, the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society, popularly known as Co-optex has introduced slim fit shirts, children’s wear and designer sarees for women.

According to R Anandakumar, MD-Co-optex, “The society has introduced many new variants in all its outlets across the State. Slim shirts for youngsters, children wear and organic cotton kit for new-borns, soft silk saris for women etc., are introduced. It offers a 30% discount for all products till January 31. For women, sarees in 1,000 designs are introduced. The Coimbatore soft silk saree received a good response from women. A special exhibition will be set up in the Island Grounds soon.”

Co-optex also has a special promotion titled ‘Luck Boost’, which is all about power dressing for bio-hacking candidates while attending important meetings and weddings. “We’re introducing competitively priced products like lungi, towels, home wear, daily wear, casual saris, salwar etc., for youngsters. Silk saris range from Rs 7,500 to Rs 35,000, cotton sarees cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000, and price for cotton salwars begins from Rs 850,” he added.

Co-optex has also informed that the free Pongal saree production and distribution was completed on time. Notably, Co-optex has earned Rs 6 crore more sales than last year.