Pongal special buses to be operated from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Ahead of Pongal holidays, the special buses for native-goers will be operated from tomorrow.



A total of 4,706 special buses would be operated across TN districts from Chennai and 8,478 special buses would be operated from other districts.

According to transport department's notification, buses leaving to other districts will operated from six points including Koyambedu, Tambaram and Madhavaram. Similarly, State Express Transport Corporation buses would leave for Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Karur, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi from the newly-inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus. The special buses would continue to ply on January 16, 17 and 18 as well.

For transportation related grievances and queries, the department has issued two helpline numbers: 9445014450, 9445014436