Begin typing your search...

Pongal special buses: 50,000 people have pre booked so far

According to officials, around 50,000 people have prebooked so far. The government has also made arrangements to run special buses from January 12 to 14 for the convenience of people to celebrate Pongal in their hometown.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jan 2024 7:44 AM GMT
Pongal special buses: 50,000 people have pre booked so far
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: Ahead the Pongal festival, bookings for all the government buses and trains are almost full.

According to officials, around 50,000 people have prebooked so far. The government has also made arrangements to run special buses from January 12 to 14 for the convenience of people to celebrate Pongal in their hometown.

With regards to train bookings, regular and special trains are nearly full.

Also, Omni buses are getting full and more than 35,000 people have made reservations to travel abroad from Chennai. Since seats are filling fast, other transport corporation buses have been linked for booking.

TamilnaduPongal festivalPongal special busesPongal special bus bookingspongal special bus prebookingtrain bookingsspecial train bookingsPongal holidays
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X