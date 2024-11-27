Pongal on Jan 14, ICAI moves CA exam to Jan 16

CHENNAI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundation Examination to January 16, instead of the earlier scheduled January 14, in consideration of the Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Pongal festivals across the country.

The ICAI’s move follows requests from various opposition parties and candidates.

According to a circular issued by the ICAI Examination Department, in view of the farm festival that is celebrated across India on January 14, the exam stands rescheduled to January 16.

The CA Foundation examinations will now be held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20.

"There will be no change in the schedule of the CA Intermediate Examination to be held in January. There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority,” Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary, Examination department, ICAI said in a circular.

However, the ICAI has clarified that the notification dated September 20 shall remain unchanged and advised candidates to note the changes and stay updated through www.icai.org.

Reacting to this, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunandhi expressed her concerns, stating that the Union Government repeatedly overlooks cultural values, emphasising that true inclusivity must come from them.