Pongal gift tokens to be distributed from Sunday

CHENNAI: The State Cooperative department would commence door-to-door distribution of tokens on Sunday to eligible ration card holders for collecting Pongal Gift Hampers, including Rs 1,000 cash gift.

A release issued by the State government late Saturday said that the distribution of tokens door-to-door to all eligible ration card holders would commence from January 7, and the gift hampers would be distributed to the people from January 10 to 13.

Gift hampers would be distributed to the left-out ration card holders on January 14, the release added.

The department assured that efforts have been made to ensure that all eligible ration card holders get the gift hampers before the Pongal festival.

The release said that the tokens would bear the date and time of distribution of the gift hampers to the cardholders to avoid people turning up at the ration shops simultaneously.

People could collect the gift hampers at the time and date mentioned in the tokens, the release added, appealing to the people to extend cooperation to the people at the staff.

Unlike last year, employees of central and state governments, Public Sector Undertakings, taxpayers, and people holding sugar and no-commodity cards would not receive Rs 1,000 Pongal cash gift.