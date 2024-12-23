Pongal gift hampers to be distributed five days before festival, says senior official

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government would begin distributing tokens for collecting the Pongal gift hamper five days ahead of the festival, said additional chief secretary J Radhakrishnan.

On the occasion of Pongal, the Tamil Nadu government provides Pongal gift hampers that include free dhotis, sarees, and cash to family cardholders across the state. Last year's Pongal gift hamper consisted of one kilogram of brown rice, one kilogram of sugar, whole sugarcane, and Rs 1,000 in cash.

While there are high expectations among the public for this year's gift hamper, it is expected that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will make an announcement in this regard soon.

Speaking to reporters, additional chief secretary Radhakrishnan on Monday said that while the CM would make an announcement about the gift hampers shortly, efforts are on to procure materials such as rice, sugar, clothes, etc., to make the hampers. The packages would be distributed five days before the Pongal festival, he added.