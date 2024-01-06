Pongal gift hamper: Tokens to be distributed from tomorrow at PDS shops

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has announced that tokens for receiving Rs 1,000 along with gift hamper for Pongal festival would be distributed at fair price shops from tomorrow (Sunday). The tokens will be distributed till January 9.

This development comes a day after the government announced Rs 1,000 would be disbursed to select ration card holders ahead of Pongal festival.

In its official notification, the government has informed that gift hamper and money can be collected at the ration shops assigned to card holders from January 10 to 13. Those who are unable to get the gift hamper on these four days can avail it on January 14.

However, sugar ration card holders, card holders with no commodities, state and union government employees are not eligible for the scheme.