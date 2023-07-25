Pongal free dhotis, sarees distribution from Jan 2: Min

COIMBATORE: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi on Monday said the distribution of free dhotis and sarees to people for Pongal will commence from January 2. Addressing reporters, after inaugurating a textile fair in Erode, Gandhi said tenders for manufacturing dhotis and sarees were issued on July 19.

“A scrutiny is underway to determine if the selected firms qualify the norms stipulated by the government. Production will commence from August 5 and distribution of dhotis and sarees will be done from January 2,” he said. Claiming that the quality of dhotis and sarees for distribution is ensured in the DMK regime, the Minister said action would be initiated if handloom products are weaved in power looms.

“The weaver’s co-operative societies which were reeling under Rs 141 crore debts have now been made debt free. The government has been paying salaries for the society’s assistant director and others to prevent accumulation of debt,” he said.

Following complaints that cotton bed-sheets were mixed with polyester material, Gandhi said, inspections were done and efforts taken to ensure people get only bedsheets weaved in cotton yarn.

“Also, those in polyester were kept separately for sale,” he said. Claiming that wages of weavers were increased by 10 per cent from time to time to reach Rs 800 per day, Gandhi said youth were being imparted training in weaving to lure them into this profession.

“They will be made entrepreneurs by arranging loans and as well as get job orders from large firms. It will be launched as a nodal project in 10 places,” he said.