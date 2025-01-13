Pongal effect: Flower prices surge in TN, jasmine sold at Rs 2,100 per kg

CHENNAI: Flower prices witnessed a steady increase on Monday with Jasmine being the most in demand ahead of Pongal, where it has been sold for Rs 2,100 per kg.

Due to shortage in supply owing to the weather conditions in various parts of Tamil Nadu, the rates saw a sudden spike during the festival season.

"The season of ‘malli’ and ‘mullai’ ends in October, there was a supply shortage, which led to an increase in prices for the last two months. Additionally, the intense rainfall during the northeast monsoon has damaged crops in various parts of the State. So, the market witnessed a further shortage in supply ahead of Pongal, compared to the previous years," S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.

Since there is a demand for jasmine in the festival season, the prices surged drastically on Monday. Jasmine is sold for Rs 2,100 per kg, Jasminum sambac (mulla) for Rs 2,000 per kg, royal jasmine (jadhi malli) for Rs 1,200 per kg, marigold Rs 160 to Rs 180 per kg, rose Rs 300 per kg, and damask rose has been sold at Rs 200 per kg at both wholesale and retail markets in the city.

However, the flower vendors expressed their concerns as the market remains relatively empty, as the majority of the people in the city have gone to their hometown for Pongal. There has been a dull sale unlike the previous years this time due to the long festival holiday.

"Due to the surge in flower prices, there is not much hike in retail rates too, and it's pretty much the same as the wholesale price. So, instead of purchasing at the wholesale market, the customers buy flowers at the retail shops itself, which is one of the prior reasons for dull sales. We hope to witness a brisk sale on Pongal day, however, the prices are expected to remain stable or increase marginally based on the demand, said M Jayakumar, a vendor at Flower bazaar in George Town.