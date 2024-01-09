Begin typing your search...

Pongal cash gift for all rice card holders: TN govt

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jan 2024 10:31 AM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: Relaxing the criteria to receive Pongal cash gift of Rs 1,000, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that all rice ration card holders are eligible to avail the same.

The official release has stated that all rice ration card holders would receive the cash gift.

Earlier, state, union govt and PSU employees besides tax payers, sugar and no-commodity card holders were ineligible to avail the benefit.

However, sugar and no-commodity card holders are still ineligible for the pongal cash gift and hamper.

