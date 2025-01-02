Pongal bonus announced for government employees in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced special Pongal bonus for its employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, marking the festival of Pongal.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has allocated RS 163.81 crore to provide this bonus as a token of appreciation for the tireless work these individuals do in delivering welfare schemes to the public, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Key details of the announcement include:

1.Employees and teachers in C & D groups will receive a maximum additional payment of Rs 3,000.

2.Employees who receive consolidated pay, special temporary allowances, and those working full-time or part-time and have completed a minimum of 240 days of service in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, will receive a special bonus of Rs 1,000.

3.C & D group pensioners, family pensioners, former village administrative officers (VAOs), and all types of individual pensioners will receive Rs 500 as Pongal gift.