Pongal 2025: Token distribution for gift packages begins in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In anticipation of the Pongal festival celebrated on January 14, the Tamil Nadu Government has begun distribution of tokens for the Pongal gift package.

The distribution of the gift package will begin on January 9, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Free dhotis and sarees are also part of the package, along with rice, sugar and sugarcane.

The scheme would involve 2,20,94,585 of the rice ration card holders, in addition to families to families accommodated in the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

The celebratory initiative by the state government has budgeted for Rs. 249.76 crores.

To avoid congestion, the ration shop employees have started door-to-door distribution of the tokens containing the date and time for collection of the pongal gift package.