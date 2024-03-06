Pondy horror: DMK announces protest against child sexual abuse murder

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday condemned the brutal sexual assault cum murder of a nine-year-old girl child in Puducherry and announced a massive protest demonstration condemning the BJP regime for failing to protect girl children.

Describing the 'shocking' crime as an "atrocity against the entire humanity", state sports minister Udhaynidhi Stalin insisted that maximum punishment must be immediately awarded to the anti-social elements who committed the crime and crime against children must be dealt with an iron fist.

Condemning the deadly sexual assault in the union territory ruled by BJP inclusive alliance led by NR Congress and where former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamizhisai Soundararajan is the lieutenant governor, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced "Beti bachao, beti padhao" campaign in 2015 for girl children in the country, but what is happening in BJP regime is sexual assault on women, and that too against innocent girl children.

Ridiculing the BJP's claim that the Modi regime has drawn the attention of the world towards India, Bharathi sarcastically said, "Yes. The whole of the world has turned its attention towards BJP ruled Puducherry after the sexual assault of the innocent nine-year old girl child who was murdered and thrown in to a drainage. The sexual assault has showed to the whole world the appalling law and order situation in BJP run Puducherry."

Sarcastically wondering if this was the women's development promised by Pm Modi, Bharathi said the Puducherry unit of DMK would hold a massive agitation condemning the crime and the failure of the BJP regime to prevent the same.

Earlier in the day, State congress president K Selvaperunthagai condemned the crime and sought to know why National Commission for women member Khushbu Sundar and Tamizhisa who outrage against such incidents in non-BJP ruled states were not equally angered by the brutal crime in a state where the BJP was in power.