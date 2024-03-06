Pondy horror: 'Criminals must be punished, police should take responsibility for crime'

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Puducherry, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Union Territory government to ensure capital punishment for the perpetrators and action against police, who failed to prevent the crime.



In a statement, Anbumani said that the family of the girl filed a complaint with local police regarding the disappearance of their daughter 2 days before the crime. "If the police had taken action, the girl could have been rescued alive. The police should take responsibility for the crime," he opined.

He pointed out that the use of ganja has become prevalent in Puducherry. "The investigation revealed that one of the accused, who is a senior citizen, is addicted to alcohol, and the 19-year-old person is addicted to ganja. Capital punishment should be ensured for the accused and others behind the crime, " he urged.

In another statement, party founder S Ramadoss expressed concern over the seizure of 99kg of hashish worth Rs. 108 crore near Mandapam sea.

"During recent years, smuggling of drugs has been increasing in Tamil Nadu. It is said that the drugs are being taken to Tamil Nadu from other states and then to Sri Lanka. Through Sri Lanka, drugs are transported to other parts of the world," he said.

He added that liquor and ganja are destroying the lives of the youth of Tamil Nadu.

"Other kinds of international drugs are also targeting youngsters. The Tamil Nadu government should wake up and take serious measures against drugs. Tamil Nadu should be made drug-free," he urged.