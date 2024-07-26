Pondy CM Rangasamy to present budget for 2024-25 on August 2

Begin typing your search...

26 July 2024
PUDUCHERRY: The budget session of the Puducherry Assembly will begin on July 31 with the customary address by Lt Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Speaker of the Assembly R Selvam told reporters here on Thursday that Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget for the fiscal 2024-2025 on the floor of the House on August 2.

The House will have a discussion on the motion of thanks to Lt Governor’s address on August 1. This is first Assembly session after Parliamentary polls in which opposition Congress emerged victorious.

