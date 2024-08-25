Pollution level in Noyyal records alarming spike; farmers demand immediate action

CHENNAI: The continuous discharge of waste to Noyyal river from the dyeing units in Tirupur has led to an alarming rise of more than 30 times in the total dissolved solids (TDS) when compared to the quality of floodwater last year.

Citing the effect of this high level of pollution on their crops, difficulty in finding another irrigation source, and the risk to health of the people, the farmers from the Noyyal river basin asked the District Collector and Pollution Control Board officials to take immediate action to prevent the dye waste from entering the river. They also demanded appropriate compensation for the affected farmers.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the water in the river now has a total dissolved solids (TDS) level of 2,100. This was only 68 in the Cauvery river floodwater last year, the report said.

The dye waste water, mixed with rainwater, has made the river water unsuitable for agriculture. This is also polluting drinking water sources along the river, leading to health concerns such as skin irritation and potential long-term diseases like cancer for those in contact with the polluted water, complained the public.

Noyyal originates in Velliangiri Hills of Coimbatore, flows through Tirupur, and passes the Noyyal Sellandiamman temple in Karur before merging with the Cauvery. In Tirupur, it has become a common practice to discharge the waste water from over 500 dyehouses into the Noyyal during rains.