Pollution at Kelavarpalli pushing Thenpennai to dead zone

The study found dissolved oxygen (DO) levels of just 0.1 to 0.2 mg/L at the point where the river enters from Karnataka. According to the firm, BioSynk, the near-zero oxygen level indicates severe organic pollution and conditions unsuitable for aquatic life.

Healthy freshwater ecosystems generally require DO levels of around 7 to 9 mg/L, while prolonged exposure to levels below 4 mg/L can adversely affect fish and other aquatic organisms.

Kelavarapalli dam, located about 8 km from the Karnataka border and 10 km from Hosur, has been witnessing persistent formation of toxic-looking foam along several kilometres of the river. The foam is generally associated with sewage and other pollutants entering the water, while turbulence caused by water falling from a height further contributes to frothing.

Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change Minister VK Rajeev inspected the dam on July 7 amid concerns of pollution.