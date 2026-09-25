Polls: DMK spent Rs 198 cr, AIADMK Rs 110 crore

The DMK’s affidavit, signed by party general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T R Baalu, showed that the party had Rs 365 crore in hand before the elections and received Rs 126 crore in donations during the election period.

The DMK spent Rs 70 crore on newspaper, television and social media advertisements. It incurred Rs 5.90 crore in airfare for DMK president MK Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan.