Polls: DMK spent Rs 198 cr, AIADMK Rs 110 crore

CHENNAI: The DMK and AIADMK have declared election expenditure of Rs 197.84 crore and Rs 109.61 crore, respectively, in statements filed with the Election Commission for the 2026 Assembly polls, with both parties reporting substantial spending on campaigning and media publicity.
The DMK’s affidavit, signed by party general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T R Baalu, showed that the party had Rs 365 crore in hand before the elections and received Rs 126 crore in donations during the election period.
The DMK spent Rs 70 crore on newspaper, television and social media advertisements. It incurred Rs 5.90 crore in airfare for DMK president MK Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan.
The AIADMK has declared an expenditure of Rs 103.98 crore on media advertising alone, with its overall declared poll expenses for the 2026 polls reported at Rs 109.61 crore.
According to its election expenditure statement filed with the Election Commission, Rs 103 crore was paid to Pramanya Strategy Consulting Pvt Ltd for social media promotion, television and website advertising. The amount accounted for the bulk of the party’s Rs 109.61 crore propaganda expenditure.