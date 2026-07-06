Pollinator garden being developed in Coimbatore

Spread across 3,000 sq ft, the garden has been designed to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects while promoting the regeneration of indigenous plant species and strengthening urban biodiversity.

Launching the initiative on Monday, District Forest Officer (DFO) N Vengatesh Prabhu said that many ornamental flowering plants commonly found in parks are exotic species that flower only for a short period before withering.

“Native flowering plants, on the other hand, are better adapted to local climatic conditions, survive for several years and provide a sustained source of nectar and habitat for pollinating insects," he said.

The garden currently houses around 1,200 plants representing 18 native species. Forest officials and conservationists plan to gradually expand the collection to 100 species over the next six months, although sourcing many of the indigenous plants remains a challenge as several are endemic and occur only in the wild.