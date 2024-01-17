Pollachi’s sky painted with unique colours by hot air balloons

COIMBATORE: The 9th edition of Tamil Nadu International Balloon festival heated up the cool sky of Pollachi during the Pongal weekend. The festival was organised by Global Media Box in association with Tamil Nadu Tourism Department.

Despite the inclement weather curtailing the lift-off on January 12 the day 1 and 3rd, the event turned out to be successful attraction among the locals and foreigners alike. The crowd swelled during the Pongal weekend.

Eddie the elephant happily going up on air

Talking to DT Next, John Viner a UK based pilot filled with joy said, “I work 2 weeks a month and rest of the time we fly in the balloons.” John, an engineer by profession, flies the Balloon named Hyla the frog and has been to Thailand, Abu Dhabi Qatar, Saudi Arabia and in India to Pushkar. “We make 600 balloons in 150 special shapes and they have to inspected once a year and we have a pilot license,” he said and the longest distance travelled in Hot Air Balloon was 23 km, from England to France. “As we land here the locals come and take pictures with us and welcome us with smile,” Viner added.

UK-based pilot John Viner’s Hyla the frog soaring up

An array of balloons that will be soaring high are from United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Japan, Thailand, France and Vietnam.

A team firing their hot air balloon

Pilot Tryntsje Offringa, who is the only female pilot and have been here during all the 9 editions said, “I’ve always loved flying and the freedom that comes with it.” A police official, who has been deputed for the event since it begun said, “Being the only women pilot over there she is the fastest and the first one to start off most of the time.” Offringa waved us Nandri and wished Happy Pongal before heading for her balloon.

Hot air balloons ready to take off in Pollachi

Pilot Mark from London, who rides the balloon named Eddie the elephant, said, “This is my second year in the event. I’m back here again as I loved it the last time. Your country is fantastic place.” When asked why they don’t allow more of people, he said the space is limited inside the balloon, “With me and the co-pilot already in, we can’t accommodate more people as it is also hot in here,” he noted.

Bennie Bos, Hot Air Balloon photographer said it’s his second year in the event. “Initially I started off with writing articles about balloons, but when I searched for pictures for my articles, I couldn’t find balloon pictures, so I became a balloon photographer. Initially I had to learn a lot, but now I’m loving every moment I’m capturing it,” Bennie said and added Pollachi is a good spot for tourists.