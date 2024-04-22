Pollachi sub-collector disallows felling of trees

COIMBATORE: A request by the State highways department to axe down 27 trees in Anaimalai near Pollachi for road expansion works was turned down by officials of the revenue department.

To execute development works near Thathur junction from Ambarampalayam till Sethumadai road, the highways department submitted a proposal to axe down 27 trees considering it to be an accident prone zone as trees hindered visibility of vehicles.

The move to cut down shady trees triggered protests by local residents, who staged a protest on Saturday against felling of trees at the junction.

Meanwhile, A Catherine Saranya, Sub-Collector, Pollachi, in a statement on Sunday, claimed the current situation does not warrant any development works to be carried out at Thathur junction.

“Also, axing those trees may disturb nature by causing deficit rainfall, soil erosion and loss in nature’s beauty. Because of such reasons, the proposal seeking permission to cut trees is being rejected,” she said.

The official also asked people not to believe in any rumours on removal of trees from the junction.