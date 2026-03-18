Pollachi cattle market records Rs 6 crore trade ahead of Ramadan

The market, which functions every Tuesday and Thursday, saw a significant turnout on Tuesday (March 17), with over 3,000 cattle brought in from Pollachi and nearby areas, as well as from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said a report by Maalaimalar.

While cattle arrivals remained moderate at the beginning of last month, prices began to rise with increased participation from traders from Kerala. However, arrivals dipped over the past two weeks due to the observance of Good Friday and the Ramadan fast.