Pollachi cattle market records Rs 6 crore trade ahead of Ramadan

CHENNAI: The cattle market operating near Gandhi Market in Pollachi, Coimbatore district, witnessed brisk business ahead of Ramadan, with traders recording transactions worth Rs 6 crore in a single day.
The market, which functions every Tuesday and Thursday, saw a significant turnout on Tuesday (March 17), with over 3,000 cattle brought in from Pollachi and nearby areas, as well as from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said a report by Maalaimalar.
While cattle arrivals remained moderate at the beginning of last month, prices began to rise with increased participation from traders from Kerala. However, arrivals dipped over the past two weeks due to the observance of Good Friday and the Ramadan fast.
With Ramadan approaching on March 22, demand surged, leading to a sharp rise in both footfall and sales. Traders from various regions participated actively, resulting in a threefold jump in business compared to last week.
“While around 1,500 cattle were brought to the market last week, over 3,000 were sold yesterday. Trade, which stood at Rs 2 crore last week, rose to Rs 6 crore due to festival demand,” cattle traders said.
Prices recorded in the market included Kangayam bulls at Rs 85,000–Rs 90,000, local cows at Rs 45,000–Rs 50,000, local buffaloes at Rs 75,000–Rs 80,000, and morus at Rs 85,000–Rs 90,000.
Meanwhile, traders expressed concern over the enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct. They said that carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash leads to confiscation, posing difficulties for buyers—especially those from Kerala—who rely on cash transactions.
“Many traders pledge jewellery or borrow money at interest to purchase cattle. If the cash is seized, they are unable to complete transactions and are forced to return,” they said, urging authorities to relax restrictions for genuine traders.