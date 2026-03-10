Poll ticket: Wary of bigwigs, EPS may pick loyal minnows

Even though the internal challenges that once confronted Palaniswami within the party have largely subsided, with both O Panneerselvam and Sasikala now pursuing separate political paths, EPS is not taking chances of new entrants posing fresh hurdles amid alliance partner BJP playing hardball in the State.

Against this backdrop, Palaniswami is said to be looking to further consolidate his authority by personally overseeing the selection of candidates for the Assembly election.