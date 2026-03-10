Poll ticket: Wary of bigwigs, EPS may pick loyal minnows

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is planning to nominate his loyalists in significant numbers as candidates in the upcoming Assembly election, in a move aimed at strengthening his hold on the party, according to sources.
Even though the internal challenges that once confronted Palaniswami within the party have largely subsided, with both O Panneerselvam and Sasikala now pursuing separate political paths, EPS is not taking chances of new entrants posing fresh hurdles amid alliance partner BJP playing hardball in the State.
Against this backdrop, Palaniswami is said to be looking to further consolidate his authority by personally overseeing the selection of candidates for the Assembly election.
Sources said he has already obtained a list of potential candidates from district secretaries across constituencies. From this list, Palaniswami is also reportedly considering giving opportunities to newcomers and individuals, even with limited financial resources, in a bid to avoid bigwigs with a mind of their own.
Significantly, he is expected to avoid selecting candidates recommended by influential former ministers or sitting MLAs within the party. Instead, preference may be given to individuals who are not directly aligned with senior leaders.
The strategy, sources said, is aimed at ensuring that those who eventually win Assembly seats remain loyal to Palaniswami and strengthen his hold over the party, while also preventing potential internal challenges to his leadership in the future.
The AIADMK witnessed internal turmoil after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, when former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam launched a “Dharma Yudham” against the party leadership, leading to a split. Panneerselvam later rejoined the party and served as coordinator while also holding the post of Deputy Chief Minister, in friendly terms with EPS, which lasted only briefly. Around the same period, VK Sasikala was also expelled from the party.
The AIADMK General Council expelled Panneerselvam from the party in 2023. Since then, Palaniswami has refused to readmit him, prompting his last-ditch attempt to revive his political fortunes by joining the arch-rival DMK.
Even though OPS and Sasikala are no longer on Palaniswami's threat radar, the street-smart politician isn't giving chances for fresh challenges to crop up by choosing loyalists.