Poll roll to be updated every quarter

CHENNAI: Henceforth, electoral rolls will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which he/she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years, even as the total electorate in Tamil Nadu stood at 6.12 crore — 3.11 crore women, 3.01 crore men — as per the electoral rolls released on Wednesday after continuous updation (quarter-2).

A press release from the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the Election Commission of India has directed the youth to file their advance applications with reference to three subsequent qualifying dates — April 1, July 1, and October 1 and not just January 1.

Henceforth, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which he/she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years.

After getting enrolled, he/ she will be issued an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The electoral roll of continuous updation, 2023 (Quarter 2) with reference to April 1 as the qualifying date has been published on Wednesday.

Claims and objections have been received since January 5, 2023. During the above continuous updation, 2023 (Quarter 2), 1,23,064 persons’ names were included as new electors. 51,295 voters have changed their address from one place to another place. 9,11,820 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death, and duplicate entries.

Correction of entries was made in respect of 2,60,103 electors, the release said.

As per the electoral roll of continuous updation 2023 (Q-2), the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6,12,36,696 (Male — 3,01,18,904, Female — 3,11,09,813 and Third Gender -- 7,979).

As per rolls released on Wednesday, the total number of Tamil Nadu electorate fell by eight lakh. In January this year, the total electorate of Tamil Nadu was 6.20 crore, including 3.15 crore women, 3.04 crore men, and more than 8,000 from the third gender.

Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of electors with 6,51,077 electors (Male: 3,26,253; Female: 3,24,713; Third Gender: 111). The next highest is the Kavundampalayam Assembly Constituency in Coimbatore district with 4,54,919 electors (Male: 2,26,489; Female: Female: 2,28,315; Third Gender: 115).

Harbour Assembly Constituency in Chennai has the lowest number of electors with 1,69,292 electors (Male: 87,924; Female: 81,309; Third Gender: 59). The Second lowest is Kilvelur Assembly Constituency in Nagapattinam district with 1,69,750 electors (Male:83,669; Female:86,079; Third Gender: 2).

There are 3,400 overseas electors in the electoral roll of Continuous Updation, 2023 (Quarter 2)

So far 4,34,583 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors have been flagged in the electoral rolls. Also, the number of electors in the age group of 18-19 is 8,80,612.