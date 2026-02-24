Poll preparations in full swing; CEC to review on Feb 24

CHENNAI: A high-level team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin its review of poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Wednesday.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is leading the delegation, which arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning. The team will proceed to Puducherry by helicopter to hold detailed discussions with officials regarding poll arrangements in the Union Territory. After completing the review in Puducherry, the delegation is scheduled to return to Chennai on Thursday.
During the visit, the ECI team will hold consultations with representatives of recognised political parties, who are expected to submit their representations and demands concerning the conduct of the elections.
The Commission will also meet key stakeholders, including senior police officials, all District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Secretaries of essential departments, and representatives of Union government agencies such as the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik have already reviewed the State's preparedness for the polls.
As part of compliance with ECI guidelines, the State government has also initiated the transfer of officials who have been serving in the same post for more than three years across the state.