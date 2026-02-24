Poll preparations in full swing; CEC to review on Feb 24

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is leading the delegation, which arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning. The team will proceed to Puducherry by helicopter to hold detailed discussions with officials regarding poll arrangements in the Union Territory. After completing the review in Puducherry, the delegation is scheduled to return to Chennai on Thursday.

During the visit, the ECI team will hold consultations with representatives of recognised political parties, who are expected to submit their representations and demands concerning the conduct of the elections.