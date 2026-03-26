Poll panel deploys 42 TN cadre IAS officers as poll observers for 4 states

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deputed 42 IAS officers from the Tamil Nadu cadre as general observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in four states. In addition, four IPS officers have been appointed as police observers.
Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Thursday that extensive enforcement measures are underway in Tamil Nadu following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
She said around 700 flying squads and static surveillance teams have been deployed across the State, and so far, authorities have seized cash and valuables worth Rs 189 crore from individuals without valid documents.
The ECI has also encouraged citizens to report violations through the C-Vigil mobile application, through which 1,262 complaints have been received from the public and political parties since the MCC came into force.
On poll preparedness, Patnaik said officials are identifying critical and vulnerable polling booths and that the final list will be released after March 30.
"All polling stations will be monitored through CCTV. Wherever feasible, webcasting facilities will be provided to ensure transparency. The ECI is also planning to appoint micro-observers," she said.
Addressing concerns about inconvenience to the public due to increased surveillance, the CEO clarified that people involved in medical emergencies or wedding-related activities can carry cash or valuables with valid supporting documents, including digital proof, which will be accepted by enforcement teams.
As per the election schedule, the last date for filing nominations is April 6, and accordingly, the last date for applications by eligible citizens for inclusion in the voter list ended on Thursday.