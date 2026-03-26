Poll panel deploys 42 TN cadre IAS officers as poll observers for 4 states

The ECI has also encouraged citizens to report violations through the C-Vigil mobile application, through which 1,262 complaints have been received from the public and political parties since the MCC came into force.

On poll preparedness, Patnaik said officials are identifying critical and vulnerable polling booths and that the final list will be released after March 30.

"All polling stations will be monitored through CCTV. Wherever feasible, webcasting facilities will be provided to ensure transparency. The ECI is also planning to appoint micro-observers," she said.