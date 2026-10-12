Poll defeat won't wipe out communism: P Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday (October 11) said communism and communist parties could never be wiped out, responding to criticism and advice on social media after the by-election rout and the lower vote counts for Left candidates.
In a post on X, Shanmugam said various opinions, including criticism, opposition, hostility, support and advice, had been expressed on social media about communist parties following the election results.
He said the communist movement would consider constructive criticism, suggestions and advice.
However, he added that the party would confront its opponents who wanted to see communists eliminated.
"Communism and communist parties will never perish. They cannot be destroyed," he said.