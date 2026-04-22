Poll day: Tourist sites closed in Kodaikanal, Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Tourist spots in Dindigul and Coimbatore districts will remain closed on April 23 in view of the Assembly election, Forest Department officials said. Tourists will not be permitted at these locations, including Kodaikanal and Ooty, during the closure.
In Kodaikanal, all forest tourist destinations, including Pillar Rocks, Guna Caves, Moir Point and Berijam Lake, will remain shut for the entire polling day, Forest Ranger Senthil stated.
In Coimbatore, Velliangiri Hills and Kovai Kutralam falls will be closed on the polling day. Entry to the falls will be restricted to facilitate voting, while access to the Velliangiri Hills will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Devotees will be allowed to resume climbing from early Friday morning.
A team of forest department officials and anti-poaching watchers has been deployed to ensure enforcement. Officials have urged the public to comply with the restrictions, warning that violations will attract action under the Indian Forest Act.
Meanwhile, extensive arrangements have been made for polling in Coimbatore, with 3,563 polling stations set up across the district. The State has also been conducting awareness programmes to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout.