Poll day: Tourist sites closed in Kodaikanal, Coimbatore

In Kodaikanal, all forest tourist destinations, including Pillar Rocks, Guna Caves, Moir Point and Berijam Lake, will remain shut for the entire polling day, Forest Ranger Senthil stated.

In Coimbatore, Velliangiri Hills and Kovai Kutralam falls will be closed on the polling day. Entry to the falls will be restricted to facilitate voting, while access to the Velliangiri Hills will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Devotees will be allowed to resume climbing from early Friday morning.