Poll code hits grievance meets, government offices deserted

CHENNAI: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force following the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, several routine government activities have been suspended across Tamil Nadu.
District administrations have stopped the weekly Monday grievance day meetings, where members of the public usually submit petitions to district collectors seeking redress for issues related to welfare schemes and revenue documents.
Meanwhile, the Secretariat and Ezhilagam in Chennai, considered the administrative nerve centres of the State government, wore a deserted look on Monday. Ministers, political leaders and party cadres were largely absent from government offices after the poll code was enforced.
Officials said that under MCC norms, the Chief Minister and Ministers must use only their personal vehicles, and personal belongings and documents kept in their offices are usually removed by their personal staff.
"Once the election process is completed and results are announced, the rooms of the Chief Minister and Ministers in the Secretariat will be prepared again for regular functioning," an official said.
As part of MCC implementation, district collectors have suspended the Monday public grievance hearings.
"In place of the weekly meetings, complaint boxes have been installed in district collectorates, where members of the public can submit their grievances and suggestions in writing. The public hearings will resume after the election process is over," a district administration official said.