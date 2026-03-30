Poll code cash curbs hit Nilgiris tourism

Under MCC norms, carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without valid documentation can result in seizure. In recent days, multiple incidents of cash seizures have left visitors stranded and frustrated in the hills.

On March 18, election flying squads confiscated Rs 1.40 lakh from a group of tourists from Odisha and Rs 60,000 from visitors from Gujarat after they failed to produce supporting documents for the cash they carried. The situation quickly escalated, with affected tourists getting into a squabble with officials at the collectorate, saying they were left with no money even for basic needs like food and accommodation.

Just two days earlier, officials had seized Rs 1.96 lakh from the wife of Telugu actor Brahmaji Rao at Kakkanalla on the interstate border. The amount was later returned after the actor personally appeared before authorities in Ooty with proof.

Such incidents have triggered anxiety among visitors, leading to a dip in tourist arrivals in this busiest season. “Because of elections, tourists are hesitant to even plan a trip to the hills. Post-Ramadan business used to be good for at least ten days after the festival, but this year we saw crowds only on the Sunday (March 22) immediately after the festival. Since then, it’s been completely dull,” said B Asif, president of the Government Botanical Garden Shopkeepers Association.