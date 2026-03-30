Poll code cash curbs hit Nilgiris tourism

COIMBATORE: The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to curb poll-related malpractice in view of the upcoming assembly elections has now cast a shadow on the tourism sector in the misty hills of the Nilgiris.
Under MCC norms, carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without valid documentation can result in seizure. In recent days, multiple incidents of cash seizures have left visitors stranded and frustrated in the hills.
On March 18, election flying squads confiscated Rs 1.40 lakh from a group of tourists from Odisha and Rs 60,000 from visitors from Gujarat after they failed to produce supporting documents for the cash they carried. The situation quickly escalated, with affected tourists getting into a squabble with officials at the collectorate, saying they were left with no money even for basic needs like food and accommodation.
Just two days earlier, officials had seized Rs 1.96 lakh from the wife of Telugu actor Brahmaji Rao at Kakkanalla on the interstate border. The amount was later returned after the actor personally appeared before authorities in Ooty with proof.
Such incidents have triggered anxiety among visitors, leading to a dip in tourist arrivals in this busiest season. “Because of elections, tourists are hesitant to even plan a trip to the hills. Post-Ramadan business used to be good for at least ten days after the festival, but this year we saw crowds only on the Sunday (March 22) immediately after the festival. Since then, it’s been completely dull,” said B Asif, president of the Government Botanical Garden Shopkeepers Association.
He also pointed out that because digital payments don’t always work reliably in hilly areas due to poor network connectivity, tourists still depend on cash for their expenses.
Tourism operators are now urging authorities to consider special provisions for genuine tourists. “After multiple checks and inspections, tourists feel exhausted by the time they reach Ooty. A waiver system for verified tourists could help avoid unnecessary hardship,” Mahendran noted.
However, a tourism department official maintained that most travellers today rely on digital transactions and rarely carry large amounts of cash. “Tourist arrivals remain consistent with previous years,” the official said.
The Nilgiris District Election Officer and Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru maintained that there will be no relaxation to tourists carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000. “However, the flying squad personnel have been instructed not to harass genuine visitors under the pretext of checks,” she noted.
The Rs 50,000 cash limit was fixed years ago and hasn’t kept pace with rising travel and accommodation costs
B Asif, Government Botanical Garden Shopkeepers Association president
The Nilgiris traditionally attracts visitors from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and across India during April and May, as travellers seek relief from the summer heat. However, stakeholders say arrivals have dropped sharply this year, compounded by measures like the e-pass system for entry.
“Income from these few months sustains us through the year, including our children’s education expenses. The Rs 50,000 cash limit was fixed years ago and hasn’t kept pace with rising travel and accommodation costs,” Asif noted.
The cottage and resort owners have also reported a steep fall in occupancy rates. “Right now, occupancy is around only 35 per cent. Many tourists, especially from north India, are unaware of MCC rules. With fewer bookings, even peak-season tariffs have dropped,” said G Mahendran, vice president of the Ooty Cottage Association.