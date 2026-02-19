Poll code case against DMK MP Tamil Selvan quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the election code violation case registered in 2019 against DMK Member of Parliament Thanga Tamil Selvan.
During the 2019 by-election to the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai, when AMMK candidate I Mahendran proceeded to file his nomination papers, the Thirunagar Police registered a case alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It was alleged that Thanga Tamil Selvan, along with 15 others, accompanied the candidate in contravention of election norms. Accordingly, a case was registered against Mahendran, Thanga Tamil Selvan, and 15 others.
Seeking quashing of the said proceedings, Thanga Tamil Selvan filed a petition before the High Court, which came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira.
During the hearing, it was submitted on behalf of the petitioner that although the alleged occurrence took place in 2019, the charge sheet was filed only in 2022, and that, since the charge sheet had been filed after a delay of three years, the prosecution was barred by limitation. Hence, the proceedings were liable to be quashed.
Accepting the said contention, the Judge observed that the charge sheet had been filed belatedly and, on that ground, quashed the criminal proceedings pending before the Madurai court.