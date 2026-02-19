Poll code case against DMK MP Tamil Selvan quashed

During the 2019 by-election to the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai, when AMMK candidate I Mahendran proceeded to file his nomination papers, the Thirunagar Police registered a case alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It was alleged that Thanga Tamil Selvan, along with 15 others, accompanied the candidate in contravention of election norms. Accordingly, a case was registered against Mahendran, Thanga Tamil Selvan, and 15 others.

Seeking quashing of the said proceedings, Thanga Tamil Selvan filed a petition before the High Court, which came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira.