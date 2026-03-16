Poll body directs officers transferred out not to be assigned election duties

CHENNAI: With the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the appointment of new Superintendent of Police (Sps) in four districts of the state as part of election preparedness and administrative reshuffle.
The ECI has also clarified that officers transferred out of these positions should not be assigned any election-related duties until the completion of the electoral process, a measure aimed at ensuring neutrality and transparency during the polls.
According to an official communication issued on Monday to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the commission reviewed poll preparedness for the 2026 Assembly elections and directed immediate transfers and postings of senior IPS officers.
As per the order DN Harikiran Prasad, has been appointed as SP of Karur replacing Josh Thangiah,
DV Kiran Shruthi asked to take charge as SP of Erode in the place A Sujatha,
Sujith Kumar, has been posted as SP of Nagapattinam replacing KS Balla Krisshnan and N Shreenatha, will take charge as SP of Virudhunagar in the place of D Kannan.
The commission directed the Tamil Nadu government to implement the postings with immediate effect and submit a compliance report regarding the officers’ joining by 11 am on Tuesday.
The move is part of the commission’s standard protocol to reshuffle key administrative and police officials in districts ahead of elections to maintain a level playing field and ensure free and fair polling across the state.