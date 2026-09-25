Poll body aiding BJP bid to fudge voter rolls, alleges DMK

Reacting to reports of internal objections from Election Commissioners regarding voter deletions, Elangovan expressed shock at notices sent under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to prominent figures.

“They have sent notices to the former Vice President of this country (Jagdeep Dhankhar), former Home Minister LK Advani, and former Chief Minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal). I don’t understand what they are doing. This is done intentionally: they want to create a fraudulent voters list,” he alleged, adding that the actions exposed the BJP’s intentions.