Poll battle between ‘Orani’ & Delhi ‘Ani’: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Wanting to seize every opportunity to sharpen his attack against the BJP-led Union government in the run up to next year's Assembly polls, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said that the State would never bow down to Delhi and the battle lines have been drawn between a united Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Stalin also alleged that the AIADMK was siding with the BJP regime at the Centre, rather than standing by the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Posting a reminder to the Union government on World Population Day on microblogging site 'X', Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu leads in population control. Empowers women with dignity. Delivers healthcare and education for all. Champions sustainable development. And yet, what do we get in return? Fewer seats. Less funding. A voice that's being pushed out of Parliament.

"Why? Because Tamil Nadu did the right thing. And that threatens Delhi," remarked Stalin, taunting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime vis-à-vis denial of Tamil Nadu its share of funds and the impending delimitation exercise, which is threatening to reduce the State's Parliamentary representation.

Also slamming BJP's ally AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly 'backing' the impending delimitation exercise, Stalin said, "Thiru Palaniswami and his party are standing with Delhi, not with Tamil Nadu. They're backing unfair delimitation that punishes us for our progress." "But let me be clear: Tamil Nadu will not bow. We rise together — this is ‘Orani’ vs Delhi ‘Ani’," he said, improvising the opportunity to invite people to his Oraniyil Tamil Nadu membership drive.

A few months ago, Chief Minister Stalin had organised a "fair delimitation conference" by inviting Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states to mobilise the states against the impending delimitation exercise, which, if done as per the existing population, would reduce Parliamentary representation of states that successfully implemented population control measures in comparison with the populous north Indian states, mainly UP and Bihar whose representation in the Parliament would be inflated.