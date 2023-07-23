Politicos’ interference blamed for DPC problems in Ranipet

RANIPET: The action proposed by TN Civil Supplies Corporation’s (TNCSC) top officials to streamline functioning of direct procurement centres (DPCs) for paddy in Ranipet district in the last season failed to materialise allegedly due to interference by local politicians.

It may be recalled that TNCSC managing director S Prabakar told this reporter on April 22, this year, that the assistance of senior officials of other government departments would be sought to supervise the functioning of DPCs. At that time, the issue of two DPCs functioning in Siruvalayam village in the district’s Nemili taluk without the knowledge of the corporation was raised with him.

Even as the official DPC was functioning inside Siruvalayam, another facility was opened on the fringes of the hamlet at Lakshmipuram. Another intriguing aspect was that the unofficial DPC was located on a water body and paddy procured were being shifted in 40 kgs sacks to an ‘ad hoc godown’ hardly 10 feet away from a cremation shed.

Though the corporation’s Ranipet RM and MD promised action, nothing turned out and for the current season of the 14 DPCs opened in the district no such facility has been opened at Siruvalayam. Shockingly, the unofficial one at Lakshmipuram in the same village, has started the process.

Already district farmers are aggrieved about delayed payments from DPCs operated by the central government’s NCCF (National Consumers Cooperative Federation). Farmers were also being forced to purchase gunny bags and weighing machines and case in point is the NCCF’s procurement centre in Kalavai taluk.

When the issue of absence of a DPC at Siruvalayam was raised by farmers leader R Subash, officials assured to do the needful immediately. But till date, officials have not kept their word, Subash told this reporter.