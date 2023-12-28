Politicos call for safety audit of all industries in Ennore

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed that the failure of the ruling DMK government to value his suggestions and alerts led to the gas leak in Ennore during the late hours of Tuesday.

Palaniswami, in his post on microblog X, said he cautioned the government to direct the officials of the TN Pollution Control Board to conduct proper inspections in the industries in North Chennai following the oil spillover from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. “The incident is similar to the Bhopal tragedy. By God’s grace, there was no loss of life yesterday,” he added. Joining the issue, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran demanded the State government and the TNPCB regulate the industries.

Expressing concern over the ammonia gas leak incident in a fertilizer plant in North Chennai’s Ennore area, State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate action to monitor whether proper safety procedures have been followed in all the factories in Ennore. Alleging that negligence and shortcomings in safety precautions caused the gas leak, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to constitute an expert committee comprising IIT-Madras and survey the impact of air, water, and land pollution caused by the industries in Ennore.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan that the party requests the government to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the erring industry and provide necessary high-quality medical treatment and relief to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the unfortunate gas leakage incident from a factory at Ennore in North Chennai and wished for the speedy recovery of the victims of the incident.