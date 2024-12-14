Politicians condole demise of senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan passed away on Saturday.

Elangovan, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city on November 13 for respiratory complications, died due to illness on Saturday after treatments failed.

Politicians express their condolences towards the former Member of the Legislative Assembly from Erode (East).

*Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolence saying, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr EVKS Elangovan, senior leader of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and Member of the Erode East Legislative Assembly. My deepest condolences to his family, comrades of the Congress movement, and the people of Erode East constituency who are grieving his loss (sic)".

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief over EVKS Elangovan's death by writing, "Saddened by the passing of Thiru EVKS Elangovan, former Union Minister and former TNPCC President. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. A fearless and principled leader, he was a staunch advocate for the Congress Party’s values and Thanthai Periyar’s ideals. His dedicated service to Tamil Nadu will forever remain an inspiration".

*Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi and other state political leaders have expressed their condolences over the demise of EVKS Elangovan who succumbed to illness here on Saturday.

In the condolence message Governor Ravi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru. EVKS Elangovan, a devoted Member of the Legislative Assembly from Erode (East). His contributions to the society and welfare of the people will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti!".

*"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of EVKS Elangovan, a member of the family of Thanthai Periyar, former President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, senior leader of the Congress Party, former Union Minister of State for Textiles and present Erode East MLA, due to ill health. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and the Congress party. I pray to God that the soul of EVKS Elangovan may rest in peace (sic)", tweeted TVK chief Vijay.

*MDMK general secretary Vaiko also expressed his condolences.

*PMK founder S Ramadoss and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss have also expressed condolences.